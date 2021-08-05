LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --A June 10 article on SciTech Daily reports on a study published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, or EASD, that concluded that the term "metabolically healthy obesity" is highly misleading. Patients who may not have such issues as high blood pressure or elevated blood sugar still face significant risk for life-threatening illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and heart disease. In some cases, metabolically healthy obese individuals were as much as 76% more likely to suffer or die from one of the aforementioned illnesses compared to non-obese individuals. Southern California-based medical weight loss center West Medical says the study highlights the fact that patients with weight problems by any name face substantial risks to their health and should consider medical intervention and weight loss surgeries such as a gastric sleeve when called for.
West Medical says the effects of obesity, whether metabolically healthy or not, are well documented. Aside from being associated with a multitude of deadly and debilitating illnesses, obesity is strongly associated with a poor quality of life, the center adds. West Medical notes that obese patients often report feelings of depression and a severe lack of mobility and energy as they age to the point that everyday tasks often become nearly impossible.
The weight loss center says patients who attempt to lose weight on their own can generally do so when sticking to a strict diet and exercise regimen, but the real challenge comes from maintaining the reduced weight long-term. West Medical says at a certain point, the human body senses the significant drop in weight as a threat and kicks itself into survival mode—even if the individual isn't in any real danger of starvation. The exact mechanism behind this isn't fully understood, West Medical says, but is thought to involve increased production of hunger hormones that can stop any diet in its tracks. The center notes that willpower stops being a factor as the body's cravings become insatiable and incessant.
West Medical says people can't beat biology on their own, but there's still hope: weight loss surgery can give patients the tools to lose weight and keep it off. Bariatric surgery can prevent overeating and may even hinder the body's ability to flood itself with hunger hormones, making weight loss much more attainable.
