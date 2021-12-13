GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renal Support Network (RSN) will host its 23rd Annual Teen Prom on Sunday, January 16th 2022, 4pm PT for young people from 14-24 living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) across the United States. After holding their first online event last year after 21 years of gathering in-person, Weird, Wild and Wonderful will be a hybrid in-person as well as online event, so youth from across the nation can join in the fun. Those close by, who are able, will meet at Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Hollywood, California. Whether attending in-person or online, RSN aims to provide a magical night for teens and their kidney peers.
RSN assembled its team of previous prom attendees and a loyal group of volunteers to create a memorable and unique event that continues their long-standing tradition of supporting and celebrating young kidney warriors. All attendees will get to explore Ripley's remarkable artwork, animal oddities, pop-culture memorabilia and unusual stories of people and places, while forming new friendships or revisiting old ones; either from the comfort of their own home or in Hollywood, California and dress up for a day.
RSN Founder and President, Lori Hartwell, who was on dialysis from ages 14-24 has always made this event free-of-charge so all who want to attend have the opportunity to do so and says, "It's important my peers get to have a prom since they may not attend/have attended their own. They need to know they can thrive and survive despite their illness and they are allowed to experience milestone events all youth are supposed to have. And lifetime friendships can be formed at prom, and one friend can make a difference!"
At the live event, guests will mingle with each other and tour Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. Meanwhile, online event guests will tour the museum virtually and engage in virtual entertainment, games and prize giveaways during the event. Musical entertainment will be provided at the virtual event by DJ Sweet Baby J and RSN hints there may also be surprise guests. Former prom celebrity drop-ins have included Jack Black and Nick Jonas. Weird, Wild and Wonderful will also provide the backdrop for rare and special photos for Social Media.
Each live event and virtual event attendee will receive a special delivery fun box of gifts and goodies before the event (U.S. residents only). Each box will have raffle tickets, varied Weird, Wild and Wonderful themed items, kidney-friendly snacks and drinks, and more surprises. There are no fees to attend, but registration is required. You can register online at RSNhope.org by Jan. 3, 2022 to ensure that you receive your fun box.
RSN would like to thank our 23rd Prom sponsors: DaVita, Fresenius Medical Care, Natera, OneLegacy and U.S. Renal Care
RSN is a nonprofit patient-run organization that provides nonmedical services to those affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). RSN strives to help those who are newly diagnosed with CKD or on dialysis, as well as kidney transplant recipients, develop their personal coping skills, special talents, and employability by educating and empowering them to take control of the course and management of their disease. RSN empowers people living with kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime. To learn more about organ donation, causes of kidney disease, dialysis and transplant treatment options, visit http://www.RSNhope.org
