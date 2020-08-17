WeiYee_Lisa_Wong.jpg

WeiYee Lisa Wong, DDS

 By Continental Who's Who;Goldens Bridge Family Dentistry;

KATONAH, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeiYee Lisa Wong, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dental Expert for her outstanding contributions in the field of Dentistry and for her dedication and commitment with Goldens Bridge Family Dentistry.             

Situated at 190 Goldens Bridge Rd., Goldens Bridge Family Dentistry, formerly known as Sutera Family Dentistry, proudly cater to the patients of Golden's Bridge, New York. The dedicated dentists and staff value quality patient-centered dental care and are committed to doing their best to find the best solutions for their patients. They offer personalized, expert services in a wide array of general and cosmetic dentistry, including dental fillings, exams and cleanings, preventative dentistry, TMJ treatment, dental crowns, and Invisalign, among many more.

As a highly trained and distinguished dentist, Dr. Wong is a leading an impressive career demontsrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity. She is currently one of four dentists in the practice, and has proudly devoted to seeing patients at Goldens Bridge Family Dentistry since September of 2019. Taking one client at a time, she prides herself in her personal touch specializing in General Dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and implant restoration.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Wong studied at SUNY Buffalo for her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and continued on to her undergraduate studies at Binghamton.  One year of post-graduate training in General Dental Practice was completed at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT.

Dr. Wong dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Paul and Nancy Sutera.

For more information please visit http://www.goldensbridgefamilydentistry.com/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

