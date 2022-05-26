Dr. Daniel Benhuri is now seeing adult patients at his Beverly Hills, CA, practice location.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Benhuri, a highly credentialed primary care physician has recently opened a new practice located at 9400 Brighton Way, Suite #303 in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Benhuri offers a comprehensive range of primary care services for individuals with acute and chronic conditions in the Los Angeles area. If patients require a doctor in the Beverly Hills area, Dr. Daniel Benhuri can provide the compassionate care and expertise they need. As both an internal medicine and primary care doctor, Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a trusted source for all types of health concerns. Dr. Benhuri provides annual physical exams, vaccines and advanced diagnostic testing to help prevent the development of chronic health conditions. Treatment plans are customized to each person's unique health goals and lifestyle.
Some of the medical conditions that Dr. Benhuri treats as a primary care physician include arthritis, chronic pain, high blood pressure, cold/flu, diabetes, bronchitis, animal bites, ear infections, STDS, ADHD and anxiety/depression. New patients are now being accepted at the clinic with flexible same-day appointment scheduling to guarantee the best medical care possible. Concierge services ensure patients receive exclusive personalized medical care with convenient accessibility. These services include telehealth appointments, physician house calls and referrals to local specialists for advanced health care needs. If after-hours health concerns arise for patients, urgent primary care is available with extended evening hours and weekend availability. The Beverly Hills clinic accepts all forms of PPO insurance, as well as cash and credit payment options.
"I am looking forward to providing my patients with the personalized care and attention they deserve to improve their overall health and well-being," says Dr. Daniel Benhuri.
More about Dr. Daniel Benhuri:
Dr. Daniel Benhuri is a board-certified internal medicine and primary doctor serving families in and around Beverly Hills, California. After graduating from UCLA and attending medical school at the University of Toledo, Dr. Benhuri completed internal medicine training at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NYC. Dr. Benhuri's goal has been to help his patients throughout the Los Angeles area stay as healthy as possible.
For more information, please visit http://www.danielbenhurimd.com or call 310-683-0180 to schedule an appointment at his new clinic location.
