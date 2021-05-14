NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Morgan Rabach has been selected by Super Doctors® as one of the top doctors in New York for 2021. This award is given to the area's best doctors in various medical specialties. The list of distinguished physicians will be published in an upcoming edition of The New York Times and online at http://www.superdoctors.com. Dr. Rabach joins an elite group of physicians earning this recognition. Super Doctors uses a rigorous multi-step process designed to identify healthcare providers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Dr. Morgan Rabach is a Board-Certified NYC Dermatologist and has received many top rankings in her field. She provides a substantial amount of commentary for media in some of the top beauty publications around the world. Dr. Rabach is known for her expertise in cutting-edge techniques for Botox and fillers and the use of advanced skin products. In addition to her private practice LM Medical NYC, she is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. She graduated from Brown University with honors in Biology and earned her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Rabach then completed her medical internship at Yale New Haven Hospital and her dermatology residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where she served as chief resident.
"It is an honor to once again be on the Super Doctors list. I truly believe that each patient should receive the personalized, comprehensive dermatological care they deserve," says Dr. Morgan Rabach
More about LM Medical NYC:
LM Medical NYC's clinic is located at 33 Fifth Avenue #1B in New York, NY. As sisters and founders of the practice, Dr. Lesley Rabach, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board-certified dermatologist, come together to provide the highest-quality medical, surgical and cosmetic care for patients. LM Medical NYC has created a comfortable, upscale atmosphere, providing many services, ranging from the latest in clinical dermatology treatments to non-invasive cosmetic injections and youthful makeovers with plastic surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation or appointment, please call 212-777-2272, or visit http://www.lmmedicalnyc.com.
