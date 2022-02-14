NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether patients are contemplating facial plastic surgery for corrective, functional, or purely aesthetic purposes, choosing the best surgeon is critical. Joshua D. Rosenberg, M.D., is a highly respected facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in New York City with the credentials and artistic skill to achieve stunning results. He offers a wide variety of services, from intricate reconstructive surgeries to minimally-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Rosenberg is pleased to now offer preservation rhinoplasty, which is a modern update on nose surgery, to patients who are good candidates. This cutting-edge technique allows him to improve the balance and aesthetics of the nose, without disrupting the natural structures and support mechanisms that give the nose its unique shape and function.
During conventional rhinoplasty procedures, the shape of the nose is changed by shaving the bones and cartilage. This disrupts the natural anatomy of the nose and weakens key support structures needed for breathing. In preservation rhinoplasty, the size of the nose is altered by strategically removing small amounts of bone and cartilage from underneath the bridge of the nose. By doing so, Dr. Rosenberg can reduce the size of a patient's nose creating a desirable shape and contour without altering key parts of the patient's natural nasal anatomy. While traditional rhinoplasty does correct the problem of a large bump on the nose bridge, the procedure visibly modifies the natural lines of the nose. This often results in an unnatural, operated-on appearance and is also prone to asymmetry and irregularities. However, with preservation rhinoplasty, Dr. Rosenberg is able to "let down" a hump maintaining all the essential support structures and create a natural-appearing nasal bridge.
"I am proud to be among a handful of surgeons offering this procedure in NYC. The primary goal of preservation rhinoplasty is to retain as much of the patient's original bone and cartilage while improving the general appearance of the nose," says Dr. Rosenberg.
More about Dr. Joshua Rosenberg:
Dr. Rosenberg is a fellowship-trained Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with a double-board, certification by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He completed fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Stanford University with Dr. Harry Mittelman and in microvascular surgery and advanced reconstruction techniques at the University of Miami. He received his medical degree and completed his residency training in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is an Assistant Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Chief of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Rosenberg has been published in many medical journals for his expertise and has also donated his time and skill to charitable endeavors. To schedule a consultation at his Manhattan or Staten Island office, please call 212-241-9410 or visit http://www.drjoshuarosenberg.com.
