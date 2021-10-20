EUDORA, Kan., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well Screen's solution is customizable and constantly evolving with new layers of technology to give healthcare executives a simple way to meet requirements. "Our customers will get the benefit of our research and development and continuous updates," said Don Death, Well Screen CEO. "We all know that the regulatory rulebook will change, and additional scrutiny will be necessary. Our solution is designed to be scalable whatever the future brings."
Well Screen also manages exceptions for reasons such as religion, negative COVID-19 tests and medical.
Improved Workflow Processes Lead to Better Patient Care
When healthcare facilities improve experiences for people entering their buildings, they also improve their patient care delivery, quality performance and community perception. Automating vaccination verification at entrances for staff, patients and visitors means streamlined processes that safeguard the most vulnerable and those who care for them. Even now with vaccination verification included, Well Screen:
- Verifies or checks in employees in seconds
- Allows or rejects visitors in real time
Stop Disease Spread and Maximize Safety Precautions
Vaccine mandates for healthcare workers aren't enough to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, vaccines are highly effective, but the Delta variant transmits faster and causes more severe infections. This means healthcare facilities should be doing everything they can to check symptoms, and verify vaccination status of all who enter their facility. Well Screen is entrance management technology that is inclusive of processes and automates them and integrates the data taken with other existing systems.
"We have used Well Screen for over 12 months now and rely on the process and technology to support our mission of keeping everyone in our buildings as safe as possible," says Keith Edwards, Director Security, Ellis Medicine, New York.
About Readiness Rounds, Creator of Well Screen
Founded in 2008, Readiness Rounds provides a high-reliability performance improvement solution for hospitals and healthcare systems that improves patient safety, quality of care, and patient experience. Our existing technology is leveraged in response to COVID-19, with Well Screen™ Comprehensive Entrance Protocol System that screens for disease upon entrance, eliminating touchpoints that allow viruses to spread and replacing them with processes that work better and faster. Well Screen™ integrates touchless temperature scans, question-based wellness screening, employee badge scanning, visitor and vendor management, PPE supply management, and now vaccination verification. Visit https://www.readinessrounds.com/well-screen-video-preview for more information.
