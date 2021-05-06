ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellbeats, a national leader in on-demand, virtual wellness, announced today that it has been named Best Overall Fitness Technology Company in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Presented by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health, fitness, and medical technology markets.
With a diverse catalog of more than 800 classes, Wellbeats has wellness and fitness options for all ages and ability levels. The company offers exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes that users can complete on their own schedule, which was essential last year as employers had to quickly pivot their workplace well-being initiatives and offerings to a virtual format to support remote working in the face of COVID-19. To ease this transition for employers, Wellbeats offered free access to its platform of on-demand content throughout the month of April, 2020. Over the course of the past year, more than 1.3 million users recorded more than 29 million activity minutes using Wellbeats' content. Of particular interest from this increase in activity minutes was the fact that:
- Use of kids' programming grew 2,067% from January to April, 2020 as parents looked for ways to help their children meet phy-ed requirements while learning from home, and
- Use of mindfulness classes increased 383% in the first four months of 2020 as the pandemic took a toll on mental health.
"Remote work will continue to be a reality for employers throughout 2021 and possibly beyond. And even as some employees return to the office, many have discovered that they prefer working out at home to hitting the gym. That is especially true among millennials, who make up the largest generational group in the workforce," said Jason Von Bank, president and CEO of Wellbeats. "We have worked diligently to support employer purchasers and consumers throughout the pandemic with our innovative software-as-a-service approach. We are proud that MedTech Breakthrough has recognized our commitment to employers and our application of technology to make fitness fit any lifestyle and any need."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Wellbeats is empowering organizations to engage employees in their health and well-being, with a compelling digital health solution with diverse fitness and well-being content that fits the ever-changing schedules and lifestyles of today's workforce, as well as the changing benefit needs of employers," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Wellbeats team for winning our 'Best Overall Fitness Technology Company' award in the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."
About Wellbeats
Based in St. Louis Park, MN, Wellbeats is the premier provider of on-demand, virtual wellness content and programming for use in corporate well-being initiatives. With more than 800 exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes, challenges, and fitness assessments available anytime and anywhere, Wellbeats allows employers to support employees with wellness resources that fit their needs, lifestyle, and schedule. Wellbeats provides best-in-class content that appeals to people of all ages, interests and fitness levels. Wellbeats content is easily accessible through apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Apple TV; any modern Web browser, Chromecast, Airplay, and Roku. To learn more, visit http://www.wellbeats.com, Follow on LinkedIn or check out a sampling of the company's fitness classes during a Facebook Live session.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
