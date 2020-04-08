ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Georgia announced it will award grants up to $1,500 to local community partners through its Community Connections Resource Grant (CCRG) process to help support those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The goal of the grant process is to identify local, community-based organizations that are creating innovative solutions to address social service barriers affecting vulnerable populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WellCare has long been committed to partnering with community organizations to help improve community health outcomes. The recent COVID-19 pandemic – combined with funding cuts to social service programs in an already fragile social safety net – have resulted in great need for resources in Georgia. In response, WellCare is awarding grants from $500 to $1,500 to help with financial assistance, housing and rent assistance, transportation and more.
"Too many of our most vulnerable members and local communities are struggling even more to pay their rent, feed their families or even access necessary hygiene items such as diapers during this pandemic," said Veatrice Futch, manager of WellCare of Georgia's community engagement team. "WellCare's grants will help enhance programs that local organizations have in place to address COVID-19 relief efforts in our local communities."
Local nonprofits and community-based organizations with a 501(c)(3) status in Georgia are strongly encouraged to apply. To qualify, an organization must address one or more of the following social service areas:
- Financial assistance, with a special preference for infant formula
- Homelessness and housing, including rent assistance
- Social isolation
- Transportation, including the delivery of food and diapers
- Utility assistance
The application process is running April 1 – April 15, 2020. Awardees will be notified within 15 days following the application closing date. To apply, please email GA_CommunityConnections@wellcare.com.
