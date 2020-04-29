COLUMBIA, S.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of South Carolina announced it will award grants up to $1,500 to local community partners through its Community Connections Resource Grant (CCRG) process to help support those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The goal of the grant process is to identify local, community-based organizations that are creating innovative solutions to address social service barriers affecting vulnerable populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WellCare has long been committed to partnering with community organizations to help improve health outcomes. The recent COVID-19 pandemic – combined with funding cuts to social service programs in an already fragile social safety net – have resulted in great need for resources throughout South Carolina. In response, WellCare is awarding grants from $500 to $1,500 to help with financial assistance, housing, transportation and more.
"Too many of our most vulnerable members and local communities are struggling to pay their rent, feed their families, or access needed care as a result of the COVID-19 crisis," said LaKisha Bowman, Supervisor of Community Engagement. "WellCare grants will help support programs to address COVID-19 relief efforts in our local communities."
"WellCare is here to serve our community and meet the varying needs resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency," said Urcel Fields WellCare's state president in South Carolina. "A crisis of this magnitude impacts our community in unprecedented ways, and we hope these grants will provide some relief under these unique circumstances."
Local nonprofits and community-based organizations with a 501(c)(3) status in South Carolina are strongly encouraged to apply. To qualify, an organization must address the following social service areas:
- Food access
- Financial assistance
- Transportation
- Medication assistance
- Homelessness/housing
The application process is currently open and runs through May 5 2020. Awardees will be notified within 15 days following the application closing date. To apply, please email Carlton Boyd at SM_SCComConnect@wellcare.com.
About WellCare of South Carolina
WellCare of South Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/southcarolina.