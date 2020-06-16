SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Black, spa industry veteran and Co-founder of the popular Santa Barbara-based bakery, Renaud's Patisserie & Bistro, has started a new, NAPPA award-winning product line to help people relax and have a spa-like experience from the comfort of home. Described as a mini first-aid kit for the soul, The Spa Girl Life pairs 100% vegan, soy candles with healing stones, affirmation cards and guided meditations that help people unwind, relax and focus on what's most important - their dreams and intentions in life.
The Spa Girl Life comes in six different fragrance and stone pairings that enable you to create a customized mind-body wellness experience:
Hawaiian Sunset - Amethyst - Peace
Radiant Love - Rose Quartz - Compassion
Day at the Spa - Sodalite - Bliss
Glow from Within - Citrine - Inspiration
Sunrise on the Mountain - Clear Quartz - Power
Moonlight Reflection - White Howlite - Transformation
It's estimated that 3 out of 4 people in the US deal with stress on a regular basis that impacts mental or physical wellbeing. "Helping to nourish and heal people is something I've done my entire life and it's beautiful to see it all come together in this new product line," says Nicole. "With all of the stress we face each day, it's important to create an enjoyable self-care routine to let it all go and regain clarity of the things that really matter in life."
This is especially true for parents and people juggling long work hours or multiple responsibilities. "It's not always easy for us moms to create space for ourselves to relax and restore," says Elena Epstein, Director of the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA Awards). "That's why we love The Spa Girl Life Luxury Candles. They not only create a beautiful ambiance of light and scent, but also a space to reflect, to calm our minds and remind ourselves of our own strengths."
Each luxury candle comes with two crystals and a unique mantra/affirmation card with space to journal your meditative experience. Having two crystals allows you to hold one in each hand, if you choose, while relaxing or meditating. Pick the fragrance and stone combination that best suits your current needs for the ultimate spa-like relaxation experience at home.
You can learn more about Nicole Black and The Spa Girl Life award-winning products at www.TheSpaGirlLife.com