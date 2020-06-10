NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 left millions stressed and uncertain of their futures. The tragic death of George Floyd left America battling heightened racial tensions. And quarantine lockdown disrupted normal routines to tackle stress, leaving many ill-equipped to combat anxiety and frustration from the confines of their homes. Freedom At The Mat — a women's only class experience — partners with ANEW Network to offer support now and beyond with 10 & 30 minute integrated wellness videos (also available on YouTube™). ANEW is a digitally native media platform offering lifestyle programming for contemporary women of color reflecting the fullness of their lives.
Since 2017, Freedom At The Mat's in-person classes have attracted women desiring wellness beyond physical aspects. By integrating mindfulness, physical, and spiritual practices, Freedom At The Mat Online makes self-care more accessible to women globally. Videos are categorized into two types, Thoughts & Flow. Thoughts features reading, affirmation & journal prompts in under 10 minutes, and Flow includes Thoughts plus yoga asana in under 30 minutes.
"Wellness is critically important more than ever to women of color after COVID-19's impact and racial tensions left many full of emotions, with no outlet. Adding Freedom At The Mat to Anew's programming is our invitation to women of all ages, ethnicities, shapes and beliefs to integrate wellness into their lives with a trusted & relatable teacher Olivia," says Anew Founder Lynne McDaniel.
"With significant life responsibilities, women need a sacred space dedicated to their self-care. The 'mat' is a destination for women to ground their bodies, connect with their inner divine and their dreams. We're humbled and excited to be a vehicle to transform more women's lives through online distribution via ANEW and YouTube," says Olivia Scott, Creator of Freedom At The Mat.
Scott is a 25-year marketing executive—including Carol's Daughter CMO, NYU Adjunct Marketing Professor, and Omerge Alliances marketing consultancy, which leads development for initiatives such as ESSENCE Wellness House. Yoga was Scott's saving grace while climbing the corporate ladder, driving her dedication to make wellness accessible to women as they seek life balance and inner peace.
Experience Freedom At The Mat in-person classes at women's conferences, retreats and nonprofits. Virtual classes are held on Sundays at 3 pm EST. Learn more at freedomathemat.com.
