ADDISON, Texas, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Wello introduces door access features to its award-winning FDA-cleared automated temperature screening station, welloStationX.
While some businesses are just beginning to welcome employees back into their facilities, companies that provide essential services have found a way to keep in-person operations running continuously and safely over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now these same businesses are determining their long-term outbreak prevention and business continuity strategies, which include integrating health screening deeper into their buildings. With the addition of door access to Wello's stations, businesses improve the effectiveness and compliance of their health and safety programs without the need for a security or medical professional at every entrance.
This product update comes as community infection rates of Covid-19 decrease and businesses look toward welcoming more employees, vendors, and visitors into their facilities, and ensuring the increased capacities do not lead to unintended consequences like small-scale spread or a large-scale outbreak.
Initially the welloStationX, the only automated FDA 510K-cleared clinical thermometer station, had a simple form of access control—the Wello badge. For anyone who passed required symptom screening and scanned within the organization's temperature threshold (Wello recommends 99.5), the station prints out a sticker with the date and image of the person scanning. The addition of the door relay feature represents a shift from pandemic safety measures to long-term outbreak prevention programs. Wello administrators can configure entry doors to only unlock once a person has met the criteria defined by an organization, including symptom screening questions, employee information, and an accurate temperature measurement.
"This is no longer about getting essential workers back to work as safely and as quickly as possible. This is about preventing outbreaks in our customers' facilities for the long term. This isn't 're-open', it's 'never close'." - Rik Heller, CEO of Wello
The key to implementing and automating these longer-term solutions is two-fold:
- 1. The temperature scanning must be accurate and reliable enough to not require second screenings or second guessing.
- 2. There must be an automated alert to a designated security or clinical professional to attend to any elevated temperatures or failed symptom screen
Unlike thermal camera systems, welloStationX is classified by the FDA as a clinical electronic thermometer and no "second screening" is required if someone scans too high to enter. Most importantly, Wello has clinically tested its product on both well and sick people and published the results. Both its proven sensitivity and accuracy mean it can be trusted to avoid false negatives, or people with even slightly elevated temperatures who could be contagious. Companies looking for effective and efficient infection control measures know to look for systems with this level of proven accuracy.
All welloStationX stations also offer the ability to alert a designated recipient in the event of an elevated temperature. Companies deploy this in harmony with their employee health and safety programs for follow-up and care for the potentially ill, ranging from HR outreach to telehealth appointments.
This feature is available to all new Wello enterprise customers at no additional cost. For more information, please contact us or request a demo.
About Wello
Wello developed the only FDA-cleared automated clinical thermometer station, used by employers to lower the risk of infectious disease in the workplace and maintain full, efficient operations. Safety-conscious facilities use Wello's self-service stations to protect their employees and visitors, minimize the risk of disruptions or shutdowns, and stay compliant with industry standards for temperature screening and building access control. Founded in 2013 by biomedical engineer Rik Heller and advised by a team of scientific advisors including former CDC/WHO epidemiologists, Wello serves businesses in the manufacturing, healthcare, government, education and retail sectors. The welloStationXTM is proudly manufactured in the United States.
