SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellocity, a San Jose-based provider of a platform for digital therapeutics programs, today announced that it was selected from a national pool of applicants for an RFP issued by the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Wellocity will be designing and managing a platform to power a nationwide program to improve diabetes control among health center patients while also tackling diabetes prevention.
NACHC represents 1,375 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in the United States across all states and territories, serving over 29 million of the nation's most vulnerable patients.
Wellocity provides a turnkey HIPAA compliant platform for FQHCs that includes:
- A branded portal for recruiting patients
- A frictionless onboarding experience for patients, including a prediabetes risk test
- A coach portal for program management and reporting
- An app for patients for telehealth, access to curriculum and logging meals, exercise, and weight
"We are honored to be selected by NACHC for the nationwide program and look forward to working with NACHC to provide an effective, scalable solution for FQHCs to address rising rates of diabetes and disproportionately higher risk for diabetes in low-income and rural populations." said Sameer Kanagala, CEO of Wellocity Health.
About NACHC
The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community directed, and patient centered for all.
To learn more about NACHC, please visit: https://nachc.org/
About Wellocity Health
Wellocity Health is a digital therapeutics platform company that offers a telehealth platform for delivering evidence-based personalized programs in English and Spanish focused on diabetes prevention and care. The Wellocity platform enables virtual delivery for the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) and diabetes self-management program to increase access, improve outcomes and make the best use of a limited supply of lifestyle coaches and certified diabetes educators.
Wellocity powers branded diabetes prevention programs for health systems, health plans, FQHCs, Prescription Benefit Managers (PBMs), State and Local public health departments, and community-based organizations (CBOs).
