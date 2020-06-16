LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new dawn for effective pain management at home has arrived with IASO cold laser technology, now available at a specially reduced price for affordable and convenient pain management at home.
Purchase IASO at specially discounted prices
In September 2018, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a study, which stated that over 50 Million Americans (20.4% of adults) suffer with chronic pain. With this in mind, WellsCare understand that those who suffer with ongoing pain will be struggling even more with COVID-19, as they now have limited access to their usual methods of pain management from doctors and remedial therapists like chiropractors, physiotherapists, osteopaths and massage therapists.
In order to help them with affordable pain management at home, WellsCare has launched a sales promotion on their product, IASO, the world's first hands-free wearable cold laser device for pain relief. It uses the advanced low level laser therapy technology to reduce inflammation and open up the blood vessels which in turn increases the blood flow to relieve pain swiftly and effectively.
IASO was created by WellsCare, an award-winning healthcare product development company in South Korea. After witnessing his wife suffer with daily ongoing pain but unable to seek assistance due to having three time-demanding young children, WellsCare's CEO, David Lee, saw a gap in the market for an "on the go" wearable pain management device.
Due to his years of experience and knowledge in the medical industry, he recognized that by using cold laser technology he could provide effective, ongoing pain relief. He developed the prototype, and, during testing, his wife experienced immediate and lasting relief.
And so IASO was born. An effective pain reliever that can be placed anywhere on the body. FDA-registered, this durable, compact, portable, and lightweight device comes with adhesive patches and a band accessory, so you can conveniently wear it everywhere you go. It has three modes of cold laser only, or combination of cold laser and vibration. The device is drug-free, non-invasive, and there are no adverse side effects.
IASO has been receiving highly positive feedback from its users including chiropractors and physical therapists in the US. Lee adds, "We are proud to present a pain management solution that gives people the freedom to take its healing powers with them wherever they go. It is our mission to provide a practical, affordable and compact pain relief solution in the form of the IASO cold laser device. We want you to live a happy and pain-free life and have made it our personal mission to provide this for you."
During this unprecedented time, financial situations have taken a drastic hit and lifestyles have changed dramatically. WellsCare recognizes everyone's effort to beat COVID-19 and wants to be part of it by lowering the prices of its product. Now a single IASO pain relief device is only $159.20. Two devices are $239.20 and you can get a whopping four devices for $399.20.
About WellsCare
WellsCare was founded in 2016 by a team of highly proficient and experienced engineers who aimed to introduce innovation in the field of pain management. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, WellsCare aims to lead the smart health device market with its advanced technology and innovation.