TOLEDO, Ohio, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: WELL) Welltower® Inc. today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
"Welltower's primary focus is on the ongoing support of our operating partners through these unprecedented times," commented Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO. "We have made progress on the procurement and distribution of critical supplies, including PPE, and will continue to pursue all available options to further assist our operators throughout this pandemic. While the impact of COVID-19 on our industry remains uncertain, we remain committed to making informed decisions during these turbulent times which we believe will lead to the long-term success of the Company," he added.
Seniors Housing Operating Portfolio Update
Since our last update on April 1, 2020, occupancy within our Seniors Housing Operating (SHO) portfolio has declined further as move-in criteria and screening have intensified in states more heavily impacted by COVID-19 including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Washington. Between March 27, 2020 through April 3, 2020, occupancy within our total SHO portfolio fell 0.6% from 85.4% to 84.8%. Subsequently, the portfolio experienced an additional 0.6% decline to 84.2% through April 10, 2020. We anticipate further occupancy losses going forward as the number of communities with comprehensive move-in restrictions will likely expand to additional markets.
During the first quarter of 2020, SHO portfolio operating expenses had trended slightly below expectations through February. However, the portfolio incurred approximately $7 million of unanticipated property level expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, driven by higher labor costs coupled with expenditures related to procurement of personal protective equipment and other supplies. While the anticipated decline in future SHO portfolio occupancy may result in some commensurate variable cost savings, we expect total SHO portfolio expenses during the pandemic to rise by approximately 5% relative to our original budget.
Investment Activity and Balance Sheet Liquidity Update
Year-to-date, Welltower has completed nearly $400 million in pro rata acquisitions and joint ventures at a year one blended yield of 5.6% and $781 million of pro rata dispositions, including $64 million related to the disposition of an unconsolidated equity investment.
Welltower maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $3.5 billion of near-term available liquidity and no material unsecured debt maturities until 2023.
Earnings Guidance
Welltower's initial 2020 earnings guidance provided on February 12, 2020 did not contemplate the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on SHO portfolio fundamentals and recent revisions to the Company's investment outlook and capital plans, the Company has elected to withdraw all components related to its full year 2020 guidance.
Forward Looking Statements
