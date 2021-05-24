BERLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As much of the planet is waking up from our long global nightmare of COVID-19, many are finding that this time of stress and limited mobility has deeply affected their physical, mental, and social well-being. Enter wellyou, an app startup that combines the best gamified science-based wellness activities to provide users with the knowledge and tools to create a sustainably happier and healthier life. wellyou are launching their scavenger hunt, the world's largest, in 1500 cities across the globe on June 19 to engage users in a fun adventure where all the players win as they improve their bodies and minds, and strengthen and enlarge their social bonds.
wellyou founders Adam Schuster and Amelia Strzepek were about to launch the wellyou app in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down their plans. "We were so devastated by what was going on, but we hunkered down, like everyone else, to be safe and take the time to reevaluate," notes Amelia. Adam adds, "then we realized we needed to do something bigger than just the app once people got vaccinated and could resume regular activities. Since we were already doing a gamified app, we thought, let's do a global game, so our wellness scavenger hunt was born."
Players will be able to access the scavenger hunt via the official website: http://www.wellyouworldwide.com. Starting on June 19, the web app will direct them to three scavenger hunt locations in their city daily, and instruct them to do a physical, mental, and social wellness challenge via video. From climbing to the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, to running along Lake Ontario in Toronto, to taking the stairs up the Empire State Building (even if they only do 10 flights before taking the elevator to the observation deck!) in New York City, to doing a quick workout at "Checkpoint Charlie" in Berlin, players will be able to enjoy experiences both internationally and locally known. Once they complete a physical challenge, the app will also deliver mental and social challenges from completing a puzzle to contacting your nearest friend for a quick catchup and so much more. These activities will help users reintegrate into their cities and regularly scheduled lives.
Better physical, mental, and social health isn't the only reward available in the wellyou's scavenger hunt! Players are also eligible for prizes from numerous global and independent health, wellness, and sustainable brands including Freeletics, HUM Nutrition, Cognifit, and many more, with new brands coming into the game all the time.
Due to the setbacks and trials of the past year, caring for one's wellbeing has never been more important. It has become essential that everyone focuses on keeping their minds and bodies as healthy as possible, as well as caring for their social health. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in mental health issues. According to the KFF Health Tracking Poll, 37.7% of U.S. adults reported symptoms consistent with anxiety and/or depressive disorders in October 2020. Now more than ever, it is necessary for individuals to find a tool that can guide them towards a happier, more fulfilled life. With the coming of summer and with vaccinations well underway around the world, many people are realizing that the time is right to take real action for their well-being. wellyou are excited to offer the no longer homebound residents of 1500 cities a fun and social way to get back into top physical and mental form after this long challenging time.
