With the pandemic coming to a close, Future Now Detox encourages those struggling with addiction to seek professional support for substance abuse.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Now Detox addiction treatment center has a message for individuals who struggled with substance abuse in the midst of Covid-19: the time to seek professional addiction support is now. Many have postponed treatment due to the pandemic, but this West Palm Beach rehab facility believes when it comes to sustainable sobriety, the sooner an individual receives professional recovery resources, the better.
"The pandemic has presented challenges for everyone, but especially for those who are struggling with substance use disorders," says Andrea Hall, CEO of Future Now Detox. "Many were put in a challenging position during Covid-19. Some were forced to quarantine in homes where drugs and alcohol were present and others relied on substances to cope with the heartache of the pandemic. We want these people to know our doors are open for them, and help is available."
Future Now Detox provides evidence-based detox services and therapies to help individuals safely rid their bodies of toxins and substances, and develop healthy strategies for long-term recovery. From meditation and art therapy to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and group counseling, Future Now is able to provide refuge and healing for those who developed a reliance on substances during the hard-hitting years of the pandemic, and beyond. But it all starts with asking for support.
"People were scared to seek help for several years, oftentimes when they needed it most," Hall continues, "But support is available. If you are struggling with addiction, the time for healing is now."
