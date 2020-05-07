EXTON, Pa., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020, as well as the Jeffries Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Management will participate in virtual presentations at both events.
A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.
About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2019 net sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.
All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.