New Board members bring a wide and diverse range of corporate management and business experience.
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westat is pleased to announce the election of 3 new members to its Board of Directors. This expansion will facilitate the company's focus on business strategy and growth in new markets. Each of these new members brings a wide range of perspectives and diversity of backgrounds for addressing the complex and competitive business environment we face.
These new directors fully support Westat's culture of employee ownership and commitment to improving lives through research.
- Kevin Cook has 40+ years of corporate financial and operational management experience. Until recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Alion Science & Technology, a privately held government contractor that grew in revenues by more than 50% during his tenure. Mr. Cook retired from Alion in the fall of 2021.
- Robin Portman has extensive leadership experience in business development and management in the health care and government contracting arenas. She is the recent Chairman, President, and CEO of Atlas Research LLC, a health services management and technology consulting firm from which she retired in 2021.
- Linda Singh worked for Accenture for 20+ years serving as a Managing Director for Health and Public Service and leading business operations and diversity and inclusion initiatives. She also has a nearly 40-year military career in the National Guard and Reserves, reaching the rank of Major General. She became the first woman and first African American to lead the Maryland National Guard. Ms. Singh's recent experience includes being the Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect, Leader-in-Residence at Towson University, and Interim Executive Director and CEO of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation.
"These new board members will provide additional guidance and insight for continuing to sustain and grow Westat as an industry leader whose greatest asset is its employee stockholders," noted Scott Royal, Ph.D., Westat President and CEO.
About Westat (http://www.westat.com)
Westat provides innovative professional services support to clients in addressing challenges to improve outcomes in health, education, social policy, and transportation. We are dedicated to improving lives through research.
Media Contact
Media Inquiries, Westat, 301-294-2836, mediacontact@westat.com
SOURCE Westat