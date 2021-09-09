ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westat welcomes 3 new Vice Presidents to our team, expanding our expertise in health services research and enhancing offerings in health economics, measurement, analysis, payment model implementation and evaluation, along with learning systems.
- Andreea Balan-Cohen, Ph.D., is a health care economist with expertise in data analytics, innovative health care payment models, and health policy and performance measurement. She will lead in the areas of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) payment model implementation and evaluation along with performance and quality measurement. Prior to joining Westat, Dr. Balan-Cohen was Vice President at IMPAQ Health.
- Jennifer Kuo, M.H.S., specializes in strategic planning and execution, growth planning and business development, talent management and development, project execution and delivery, and team and relationship building. Ms. Kuo joins us from the Lewin Group, where she was a Vice President as well as the Learning and Diffusion Capability Lead.
- Daniel Weinberg, Ph.D., is a health economist with expertise in health care payment policy, alternative payment models, and delivery systems and financing. Recently, he has led alternative payment model operations, implementation, and monitoring projects for CMS's Innovation Center. Prior to joining Westat, Dr. Weinberg led business development as a Senior Vice President in IMPAQ's Health Division.
"Westat continues to explore opportunities to diversify the ways in which data can be applied for research and health care decisionmaking," notes Patrick Coleman, a Westat Vice President and the Practice Director for Behavioral Health and Health Policy. "With the addition of Andreea, Jennifer, and Daniel to our team, we look forward to meeting any client challenges, harnessing data to inform solutions in improving health care quality, equity, accessibility, and affordability."
