NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth year in a row, local New Rochelle resident and board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist from RMA of Connecticut, Dr. Ilana Ressler, will spearhead Pies for Prevention, a charitable program to help promote ovarian cancer awareness. All proceeds from the sale of the pies will benefit Sharsheret, the nonprofit organization that supports young women, men, and their families facing breast and ovarian cancer.
This year marks the 13th annual Sharsheret Thanksgiving Bake Sale, where pies are baked within the community right before Thanksgiving and then distributed to those who have purchased them just in time for the holidays. Pies for Prevention is a program started in 2008 by two sisters, Adeena Sussman and Sharon Wieder, who lost both their mother and grandmother to ovarian cancer. To honor the memories of both women, the sisters decided to memorialize their mother's and grandmother's love of baking while raising money for a great cause.
Dr. Ressler, who oversees RMA of Connecticut's new Harrison office, launched the program in Westchester six years ago, after she was driven to get involved as she continued to meet women faced with breast and ovarian cancer through her job as a reproductive endocrinologist at RMA of Connecticut.
"I'm honored to once again be involved in the Pies for Prevention program through Sharsheret, a wonderful non-profit organization that supports young women and their families with breast and ovarian cancer," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, a reproductive endocrinologist with RMA of Connecticut. "We love baking our delicious homemade pies while creating awareness for a good cause. While we do have strict COVID-19 protocols in place, we encourage anyone who is uncomfortable with receiving baked goods this year to make a donation to Sharsheret to support this fantastic organization."
Homemade pies are $25 and available for order directly on the Sharsheret website. Available flavors include pumpkin, pecan, and their best-selling chocolate chip cookie dough pie, as well as a pumpkin cranberry bread. Gluten-free peanut butter blondies are also available. All ingredients are certified Kosher and Pareve. The deadline to order pies is November 17, 2021.
About Dr. Ilana Ressler
Dr. Ilana Ressler is a Reproductive Endocrinologist, board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Dr. Ressler serves as Medical Advisor for Yesh Tikva, which was established to create a Jewish community of support for those experiencing infertility. She also launched the Pies for Prevention program in her Westchester community to benefit Sharsheret, the nonprofit organization supporting Jewish women and families facing breast and ovarian cancer. Dr. Ressler lives in Westchester, New York with her husband and three young children.
About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMA of Connecticut)
RMA of Connecticut is a leader in fertility care, specializing in a range of infertility treatments. Our assisted reproductive technologies (ART) include intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS). RMA of Connecticut is Fairfield County's largest fertility clinic and egg donation center, and recently opened a location in Harrison, NY, to better serve Westchester and its surrounding communities. Through RMA of Connecticut's Integrated Fertility and Wellness program, we offer nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga, as well as financing and support services for our patients going through fertility treatment.
Our internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be program at RMA of Connecticut specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last five years, RMA of Connecticut has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.
