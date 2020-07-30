DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Industrial Protective Clothing Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing focus on employee wellness and safety has led to the evolution of the protective clothing market in Western Europe.
Industrial protective clothing is a mature market in Western Europe and encompasses high visibility, heat and flame, chemical, cold and wet, antistatic, and chainsaw protection. The major end-users are the various industries that face potential workplace hazards in their day-to-day operations.
The market is expected to grow according to the growth achieved by end-user industries, and the growth of end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive manufacturing, and construction is expected to be muted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to industrial lockdowns in the region. However, the market for chemical clothing is buoyed by the high demand for chemical protection from the healthcare industry in Western Europe.
The construction industry's growth has been stalled because of a slowdown in construction activity as a result of the pandemic. This impacts the demand for high-visibility clothing in the region. Heat and flame clothing has witnessed stable growth in the last few years; however, growth is expected to be fragile because of the shutdown of manufacturing in the region for a certain period of time. The antistatic clothing market is buoyed by increasing the growth of medical device and pharmaceutical markets in Western Europe to battle the pandemic. Chainsaw clothing is a niche market serving the forestry industry and arborists.
The market is highly regulated with the EU, EN ISO, and EU Label setting regulations pertaining to the design, usage, and wear and tear of protective clothing. The standards are evolving on a continuous basis, pushing up compliance across industries, and this will lead to higher revenue growth for the protective clothing market.
The market is highly competitive with the presence of both large and small manufacturers in the region. It is further challenged by the presence of distributors that have introduced their own private labels in the market. Branded suppliers are tackling the competition from private labels by providing value-added services to end-users. Such services comprise customization and supply of multifunctional suits to fight multiple potential hazards at one go. For example, flame-resistant suits also include high-visibility properties to tackle potential fire hazards, coupled with low visibility emanating from the smoke.
The protective clothing market is expected to witness increasing consolidation in the future as participants look to broaden their portfolio and market shares.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Definitions
- Product Scope
- Geographic Scope
- Regulatory Overview
- Objective and Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Snapshot
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation Discussion
- Market Segmentation by Country
- Value Chain Analysis
- Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial Protective Clothing Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Industrial Protective Clothing Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Price Trends
- Price Trends Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type
- Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type
- Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type Discussion
- Company Application Matrix
5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Disposable Chemical Coveralls
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Robust Growth in Cleanroom Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Products Offering Multi-functionality and Improved Comfort
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. High-visibility Clothing Market
- Key Findings
- Overview and Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Market Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
7. Heat and Flame Protective Clothing Market
8. Chemical Protective Clothing Market
9. Cold and Wet Protective Clothing Market
10. Antistatic Protective Clothing Market
11. Chainsaw Protective Clothing Market
12. Germany Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
- Germany - Market Overview
- Germany - Percent Revenue by Clothing Type
- Germany - Competitive Environment
13. France Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
14. UK and Ireland Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
15. Italy Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
16. Benelux Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
17. Iberia Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
18. Alpine Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
19. Scandinavia Protective Clothing Market Breakdown
20. The Last Word
- Big Predictions
