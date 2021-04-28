PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westwind Integrated Health now offers extended hours, including weekend hours, to make it more convenient for patients to receive care. While many businesses are reducing working hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Westwind Integrated Health team is taking action to extend their availability in order to provide primary care and dental care in Phoenix, AZ to those who need it most right now.
With a new spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, Westwind Integrated Health (WIH) is urging patients to not let necessary primary care or dental care fall by the wayside. The doctors and dentists of WIH stand firmly behind the concept of whole-body health. This means, if one part of the body is unhealthy, it weakens the strength of the body as a whole. This is especially important to consider as the world is fighting the coronavirus.
The team at WIH wants to assure that their community keeps their whole body healthy and that no one misses the opportunity to receive necessary primary care or dental care due to time restrictions. In an effort to keep their community's health in optimum condition, WIH is now offering their services, including well visits, dental implants, laser gum disease treatment, and emergency dental care, during extended weekday and weekend hours.
Research shows a connection between oral health concerns such as gum disease, and whole-body concerns such as diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. A recent study from the American Dental Association revealed that dentists are seeing a rise in stress-related oral health conditions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This research backs WIH's stance that the body, mind, and mouth are connected and should be cared for as a whole. With that goal in mind, WIH can provide gum disease treatment and a well visit appointment in the same day. Similarly, a person can receive dental implants and discuss proper nutrition with their general practitioner in the same appointment. The doctors and dentists at WIH want their patients to leave the office in the healthiest state possible, and are able to do so with this integrated approach.
As the Phoenix community slowly returns to working full-time, Westwind Integrated Health is adjusting working hours to meet its needs. Each WIH location stays open until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Their downtown office opens early, at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, and the main Phoenix location is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Another benefit of these extended hours is the ability to space out appointments. Westwind Integrated Health is doing everything in their power to stop the spread of COVID-19. They are spacing out appointments, limiting the number of people allowed in the office at a time, and following strict sanitization protocols to keep their patients and staff safe and protected.
Individuals seeking primary care and dental care in Phoenix, AZ can connect with the doctors and dentists at Westwind Integrated Health for a consultation. To schedule an appointment at any of the nine practice locations, visit http://www.westwindintegratedhealth.com or call 602-457-8024.
About the Practice
Westwind Integrated Health offers dental and primary care from nine locations in the Glendale and Phoenix, AZ areas. As the only private practice in Arizona and one of only a few practices in the country to combine dental and medical care, this team is innovating health care by offering truly comprehensive care with a whole-body approach. Comprised of a multi-disciplinary team of medical doctors and dental clinicians, Westwind Integrated Health offers specialized general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery. Plus, under the same roof, patients can receive physicals and wellness exams, vision and hearing screenings, vaccinations, nutritional counseling, and minor injury treatment. The family of practices focuses on building genuine patient relationships, comprehensive and state-of-the-art treatment, and improving the long-term health and wellbeing of their patients. To learn more about the multi-specialty team, visit http://www.westwindintegratedhealth.com or call 602-457-8024 to schedule an integrated health consultation.
