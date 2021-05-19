ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is expanding their product range to include mouse pads as part of their washable and waterproof accessories for desks and office spaces. This was developed with customer interest in mind after increased demand for a washable mouse pad that facilitates simple desk maintenance. The Flexible Repositionable Ultra-thin Washable Mouse Pad is a lightweight, hard surface washable mouse pad featuring a vinyl surface with a dynamic yet low-profile design and unique non-slip low-tack adhesive base. The thin, smooth hard surface ensures easy glide mouse movement and user comfort. It is currently offered in 5-packs for bulk purchasing and sold individually.
The product stays true to the WetKeys mission to provide industrial-grade products that are easily sanitized for user convenience in the modern workspace. With peel-and-stick low-tack adhesive technology, the washable mouse pad is easily repositionable, so users can bring their clean workstation anywhere they need to work. It even securely adheres to the lid of a laptop computer for travel.
"Due to customer interest, we developed a washable mouse pad to offer the confidence of a fully washable workstation solution and to serve as both a reminder to keep your desk clean and an educational tool that provides best practices through a QR code link," said Clay Schoessler, representative for Technical Sales at WetKeys.
The mouse pad design is adorned with a water splash graphic that helps sustain customers' peace of mind with the reminder that their equipment is completely washable and waterproof, and when properly cleaned, the mouse pad can reduce the risk of infection and cross contamination. The mouse pad is easily disinfected during regular routine cleanings and offers a total washable data entry computer peripheral setup.
To learn more about the mouse pad, visit wetkeys.com.
About WetKeys
WetKeys® Washable Keyboards was founded with a focus on function for industrial, institutional, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient and staff safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.
Today, they have over ten unique product lines and are home to the widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a graduate of the Advanced Technology Development Center of Georgia Tech, a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and a Certified Diversity Supplier. They have been featured on CNBC, NBC's Today Show, and Fox News.
