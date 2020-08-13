FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, family-run company YouVeda has been creating innovative supplemental health products with heart and purpose. YouVeda was founded on the holistic principles of traditional Ayurvedic practice, which emphasizes taking care of the body as a whole to promote total wellness. But in addition to providing quality nutrition through their wide array of supplements, YouVeda also takes a holistic approach in their company philosophy, ensuring that every aspect of their brand is run utilizing practices that support environmental health, fair labor practices, and giving back.
Company founder Gunny Sodhi says that he started YouVeda in the wake of a family tragedy. Sodhi says that losing his little brother in a car accident in 2006 devastated his family and sent him into a downward spiral of poor mental health. Sodhi was diagnosed with PTSD symptoms by his father, Dr. Virender Sodhi, who began suggesting Ayurvedic herbs and principles as a means to help find the light at the end of the tunnel.
"My father encouraged me to make practical lifestyle changes with meditation and yoga. My mother made sure that my cooking processes followed Ayurvedic principles and that I ate in sync with my biological clock," says Sodhi. Just over a month after a dramatic change in diet, lifestyle, and nutrition, and with the support of his loved ones, Sodhi began to feel the weight of his depression lifting.
"I started this company because I know not everyone has the same access to this kind of help," says Sodhi, "I wanted to make it easy for people to get the kind of support that I had to really change their lifestyle, and nutrition is a big part of that."
YouVeda sells specially formulated supplement kits so that rather than researching dozens of individual Ayurvedic herbs, customers can simply select the kit that best fits their needs and order it either as a one-time purchase or a subscription. The supplements are neatly sorted into daily packets, so there is no confusion.
But YouVeda doesn't just provide supplements, the company covers every aspect of holistic health with roll-on essential oils that complement the kits or can be used on their own as well as access to the "Knowledge Center" for total wellness support. Sodhi has also been featured on multiple podcasts, talking about the modern applications of Ayurvedic knowledge, and says that his goal is to empower more people to give natural Ayurvedic wellness a try.
YouVeda has been growing steadily since its inception, and now the company is planning their next phase of expansion throughout the United States retail market. E-commerce has been an important target, not just for YouVeda, but for all companies hoping to provide products to the large number of customers currently buying from home.
YouVeda currently has products available through their website, with plans for greater availability expected by the end of 2020.
