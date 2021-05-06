NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced an interactive Forum for senior healthcare leaders about the public and population health implications of the COVID pandemic. The May 13 event will feature Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, and Dr. Arthur Southam, EVP Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer, Kaiser Permanente.
The Forum will focus on the lessons of the pandemic and how C-suite executives in healthcare and life sciences should respond. It will be presented online from 12 - 2 pm on May 13.
Dr. Adalja is a global expert on pandemics and their consequences for public health, and population health. Dr. Southam oversees Kaiser Permanente's marketing, sales, service and business development.
"Leaders of healthcare organizations will face both business opportunities and challenges as the result of COVID," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network. "Two prominent leaders, one from academia and the other from healthcare delivery, will present their views on how healthcare organizations should prepare and respond."
Some of the topics that will be covered in this interactive session will include:
- How the pandemic will affect demand and funding for infectious disease treatment innovation
- Is there a new role for C-Suite leaders in public and population health policies?
- What may change in relations between industry, the FDA, and approval processes?
- How leaders can capture and sustain the improved reputation of healthcare and the life sciences flowing from the vaccine victory.
- How healthcare's reputation may have been impacted by the issues around safety and supply
This event is open to members of The Vanguard Network. Other C-suite healthcare leaders can request an invitation and learn more about membership on The Vanguard Network's Linkedin page.
The dialogue is being underwritten by Humanigen, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called cytokine storms. Humanigen has developed a highly promising COVID therapeutic.
The conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
The Vanguard Network helps senior leaders transform themselves and their organizations to drive high performance. Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
In addition to Dr. Adalja and Dr. Southam, Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes , David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, incoming GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
