FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James is not only the founder of Dance2Fit but also the face of the fitness company, known for her ability to relate to her followers and customers as a fitness mentor and a friend. Dance2Fit features live and streaming content, in-person classes, a wide range of apparel, and their own line of nutritional products.
D2Fit Multi Collagen Pre Workout powder was recently picked up for sale through Amazon,the largest supplement retailer in the United States. And the timing couldn't have been better since Collagen has ranked highest among in-demand supplements on Amazon, with Hydrolyzed Collagen as a close second, followed by Biotin, another major component of D2Fit's Multi Collagen powder.
But what is collagen, and why has it become so popular with fitness enthusiasts?
Collagen is made by the body, and can also be taken as a supplement. Collagen helps to build muscles, ligaments, blood vessels, skin, and connective tissue. Collagen is more abundant in younger people because the production of collagen seems to slow down with aging, which is why skin begins to show wrinkles, and muscles begin to feel weak, as the body loses collagen.
Collagen is a protein, which is made up of "smaller chains of amino acids." When collagen is broken down into smaller pieces, these pieces are called collagen peptides. Collagen peptides are easier for the body to absorb in supplement form.
Collagen hydrolysate is a common ingredient in collagen supplements, this just means that the collagen has already been "hydrolyzed" or broken down into smaller peptides, to make it ready to absorb.
In a pre-workout powder, like Multi Collagen Pre Workout, the extra collagen goes a long way to help the body get ready for vigorous exercise. But the main reason for taking collagen supplements, especially as a pre-workout is because collagen can help protect bones and muscle tissue from damage during a workout. Collagen helps bolster muscle elasticity and has even been researched to help the body recover more quickly from muscle, bone, and joint injuries.
Dance2Fit's Multi Collagen Pre Workout has only been up on Amazon for a few days and already the positive reviews have been pouring in. Selling through Amazon opens the doors for Dance2Fit to reach a whole new customer base as they expand their platform throughout 2020.
