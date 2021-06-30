Blood pressure check on patient at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this interview, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, board-certified cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, talked about how understanding blood pressure can help prevent heart attacks and strokes. 

Dr. Agarwal talked about the importance of diagnosing symptoms of high blood pressure, causes and treatments to help patients. With a focus on prevention, there are many steps people can take to control hypertension. To learn more about high blood pressure, please click here

Focused on preventing surgeries and use of medications, Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has an educational and holistic approach to heart and vascular care

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart & vascular symptoms & issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and much more. 

