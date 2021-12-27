Infographic

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many new moms are surprised when they experience bladder leaks, but they're more common than you may think. In fact, according to an online survey conducted by Poise, 1 in 3 women experience bladder leaks with 3 in 5 experiencing them on a monthly basis or more often. Find more information at Poise.com.

