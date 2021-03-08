WAYNE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Brandie Nemchenko, seasoned chiropractor and owner of Experience Chiropractic, today announces the new launch of her book, What You Don't Expect When You're Expecting (Amazon), revised and updated to support the evolving needs of today's pregnant women. When the painful symptoms of her own pregnancy forced her to stop working and adjust her entire daily routine, Dr. Nemchenko recognized a concerning issue that goes unaddressed in today's society: pregnancy is not typically a period of glowful bliss yet women are generally expected to just be grateful and suffer through any related complications.
In response, Dr. Nemchenko developed The Bloom Philosophy, a practice focused on applying chiropractic techniques to address and treat the very real and common, but not normal, symptoms that women face during pregnancy. Through this book as well as speaking engagements, webinars, and articles, she educates obstetricians, midwifes, doulas, and other related medical professionals on the significant impact chiropractic can have on typical pregnancy complaints. Her down-to-earth, practical approach helps put patients at ease who may be hesitant about chiropractic by offering them the space to talk specifically about their discomfort in a no-judgment, relaxed environment.
"It's astonishing to me that about half of all pregnant women experience back pain but only 21% of those seek relief from their doctors," said Dr. Nemchenko. "Pregnancy is meant to be one of the most special times in a woman's life, cherished for the joy and anticipation, not weighed down by debilitating pain. My hope is that this book helps women feel comfortable talking about their pain and accessing ways to treat it in order to experience the most enjoyable pregnancy possible."
Told through Dr. Nemchenko's "keeping it real" and humorous manner, What You Don't Expect When You're Expecting is designed to simply explain the sources of common pregnancy pain and offer ways for women to safely treat them from home. Over the course of the last year, Dr. Nemchenko recognized various important topics and issues that have arisen frequently in her practice in recent years and saw the need to update her book to address those. In addition to dozens of case studies and candid insights from Dr. Nemchenko's own experience, this edition includes:
- Descriptions and illustrations of the very real Villains of Pregnancy (from Rebecca Rib Cage to Peggy Pubis) – and a workbook on how to defeat them
- Updated language and education to improve inclusiveness of various gender identities and family structures
- Guidance from several resourceful experts, including an exercise coach, acupuncturist psychologist, and employment attorney
About Dr. Nemchenko
A graduate of Cleveland Chiropractic College with top honors for Clinical Excellence, Dr. Nemchenko began her career as a sports chiropractor in fitness centers. In 2003, she founded Experience Chiropractic and, shortly after, she developed a safe, specialized program for pregnancy chiropractic, The Bloom Philosophy, applying techniques designed for high-level athletes.
A graduate of St. Joseph's Paramedic Institute, Dr. Nemchenko has worked as a registered paramedic with experience in emergency and trauma orthopedics at several hospitals. She incorporates this medical knowledge to help her chiropractic patients access the care they need. She has achieved certifications from the American Chiropractic Board of Chiropractic Examiners as an Independent Medical Examiner and the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association.
