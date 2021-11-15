NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, flexible spending account (FSA) users sacrifice an estimated $400 to $500 million in unused account funds to the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline. To help consumers use, not lose, their hard-earned healthcare dollars, FSAstore.com has released its "Top 10 Hot FSA Products" list for 2021. This list demonstrates the wide range of expected and unexpected ways to spend remaining FSA dollars in the coming weeks, before December 31.
FSAstore.com is the first and leading online marketplace that is dedicated exclusively to simplifying the process of using an FSA. FSAstore.com, which is part of the Health-E Commerce family of brands, sells only products that have been deemed eligible for FSA reimbursement, and offers hands-on tools — such as calculators and its new Deadline Alerts feature — to help individuals and families manage their health and their healthcare dollars.
"Whether you have $50 or $500 left in your account, you will find something to fit your budget and your lifestyle at FSAstore.com," said Shawna Hausman, chief marketing officer, Health-E Commerce. "Many people don't realize that you can use their FSA to pay for more than glasses and orthodontia. You can also use your tax-free healthcare dollars to pay for products you buy and use everyday, like over-the-counter medicines and treatments, travel essentials, baby care, and much, much more."
2021 Hot FSA Products List
1. Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heated Pad. Take a break and soothe pain with this weighted heat pad. With three different heat controls and nine different settings, this pad offers king-size comfort at an affordable price.
2. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. Did you know that sun protection products containing an SPF15+ and broad-spectrum coverage, are FSA-eligible? Supergoop!'s award-winning invisible and scentless sunscreen was a customer favorite in 2021.
3. Biofreeze Pain Relieving Roll-On, Green. If you're a weekend warrior, you'll appreciate this convenient way to alleviate pain on the go. Biofeeze's Pain Relieving Roll-On offers a hands-free roller ball for spotless application.
4. Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray, 72 ct. Whether you experience seasonal or year-round allergies, Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray provides instant relief at the source of your worst allergy symptoms and protects for 24-hour comfort.
5. N95 Particulate Respirator Face Masks. Personal protective equipment, such as face masks, were deemed FSA-eligible in 2021. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 with these N95 particulate respirator masks in 20-count packages.
6. Johnson & Johnson Red Cross All Purpose First Aid Kit. A first-aid kit is a home, cabin, and office essential. With everything from Neosporin pain relief cream to Bengay cold packs, Johnson & Johnson's all-purpose, first-aid kit will help you tend to any type of scrape, cut, burn, or bruise.
7. Professional Light Therapy Acne Treatment. Destroy harmful bacteria and support skin healing and recovery, all from the comfort of home.
8. Aura Full-body Analysis Scale. This full-body scale measures body fat and estimates other metrics of body composition to help you stay motivated and aware of your health.
9. Neosporin Plus Pain Relief, Maximum Strength Antibiotic Ointment. Prevent infection and speed healing from minor cuts and scrapes, with the added benefit of pain relief for discomfort associated with minor injuries.
10. Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion, Aloe. Dealing with cracked or dry skin? Gold Bond's Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion provides seven healing moisturizers, along with soothing aloe, to help cultivate healthy skin.
Use the "2021 FSA Deadline Spending Guide" for hassle-free deadline shopping
The "2021 FSA Deadline Spending Guide" is another way that FSAstore.com makes deadline shopping easy for account holders. The guide features the best bundles, COVID-19 safety products, and anything else you need to meet your everyday health needs. FSAstore.com has account holders covered this 12/31 deadline with:
- The largest exclusive selection of 100% guaranteed FSA-eligible products
- 24/7 access to trusted FSA experts via phone, email, or online chat
- The ability to use FSA debit card and skip the paper claims
- Fast and free shipping on orders over $50
- Accepts all deadline orders until midnight on December 31
About FSAstore.com
FSAstore.com is flex spending with zero guesswork. It's both the largest online marketplace for exclusively FSA-eligible products and an educational resource that you can actually understand. It's the company's mission to help millions of FSA holders manage and use their accounts, and save on more than 4,000 health items using tax-free funds.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent company of FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com and WellDeserved, a family of brands that serve the 60+ million consumers with pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company has also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the company's brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the IRS-approved list of eligible medical expenses like sunscreen and breast pumps. The company leads a committee of industry experts to promote the important national conversation around product safety and authenticity.
