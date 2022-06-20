Xulon Press presents one patient's journey with prostate cancer.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Thomas Moraczewski, MD shares his strategies for living with cancer in Advanced Prostate Cancer: A Doctor's Journey in Healing His Stage 4 Metastatic Disease Through Medical Science and Personalizing God's Word (the Scriptures)($46.99, paperback, 9781662845192; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845208).

Moraczewski's experience flipped to the other side of the table when the physician was, himself, diagnosed with a disease experienced by one-in-six men. He knew that traditional medicine could only extend his life by a few years, at best, and so supplemented his treatment with Scriptures related to healing, strength and vitality.

"This book will address both the medical 'conventional' and 'alternative' means to treat advanced prostate cancer as well as the important 'spiritual strategies' for healing as described in the Scriptures," said Moraczewski.

Dr. Thomas Moraczewski practiced obstetrics, gynecology and integrative medicine for 46 years. At the age of 66, he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer and told he had two years to live. He lived for four additional years, following the advice given in this book. Moraczewski is also the author of Life Beginnings, Birth Sounds, and Reproductive Technology.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Advanced Prostate Cancer: A Doctor's Journey in Healing His Stage 4 Metastatic Disease Through Medical Science and Personalizing God's Word is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

