AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donna Percy dressed in her traditional white uniform with pride in the 80's until she discovered clinical research and eventually co-founded Sterling Research based out of Cincinnati, Ohio in 1999. She has since worked in all leadership capacities at the site level and on every lipid drug that has ever made it to market…and some that didn't. Sterling Research is part of the site network, Platinum Research Network (PRN), winners of the World Vaccine Congress' "Best Site Network".
Donna Percy states, "Even when we solve the COVID pandemic, there will still remain other 'epidemics' such as heart disease and diabetes", and researchers are ready to get back to work on these conditions as well. She says, "Many of her current, Covid vaccine participants are new to joining research trials. If one good thing comes out of this pandemic, it is an increase in patient awareness of clinical research." Where do we go from here?
Many research trials were paused or cancelled when Covid hit. Patients with co-morbidities were deemed to be high risk. Many of these trials are still on hold or have been cancelled. Our most experienced researchers such as Donna Percy of Sterling Research states, "We will move on from the Covid pandemic by continuing our efforts in other areas. After supporting cardiovascular research for decades, we are ready to get back to the heart of what we do, while continuing work on future vaccines. We can walk and chew gum at the same time."
Health Harvard states, "Compared to the general population, people with cardiovascular disease (CVD) were more than twice as likely to contract severe forms of COVID-19." So, why aren't we getting back to work on the underlying issue at hand?
Platinum Research Network calls for more research into studying Covid co-morbidities. Jason Roth VP of Platinum Research Network states, "We can help ease the pandemic's effect. Stage 1 vaccine and treatment studies call for healthy volunteers. We need to study vaccines and therapies on patients with more co-morbidities as well. Our sites have implemented precautions to keep volunteers safe, and we welcome both areas of research."
