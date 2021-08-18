SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A sharp rise in pet ownership combined with recent pandemic restrictions has amplified the need for support and care. According to AVMA and VetSuccess data, peak veterinary visits were up over 30% in 2021 over the previous year. As a result, an unprecedented demand for virtual veterinary services has been reported. The Veterinary Virtual Care Association (VVCA) has also related a significant increase in demand for veterinary care, offering support and education to veterinary practices interested in offering virtual care options.
In a 2020 review of over 90,000 inbound interactions by whiskerDocs, pet parents who sought support for a perceived pet medical emergency only required such services 34% of the time. The remaining 66% of cases were able to be resolved with home-based supportive care or a non-urgent visit with a primary care veterinarian. whiskerDocs triage and decision support solutions help drive appropriate care at the proper time and provide guidance that reduces the burden on the pet healthcare system.
The trademark approval of whiskerBot® represents innovation that enables personalized decision support at an enterprise scale. whiskerBot® is a web-based "smart" chat with additional messaging support for SMS/MMS that provides seamless switching between a live veterinary team interaction and whiskerBot®. This new utility uses whiskerDocs' patented decision support protocols to intelligently collect critical user, pet, and pet condition data to streamline the customer's experience and deliver the appropriate outcome, often within seconds. With customizable, client-specific content and design for partners, adding the whiskerBot® SaaS tool expands the whiskerDocs omnichannel support model.
Deb Leon, CEO and founder of whiskerDocs, shares, "At whiskerDocs, our technology and services are designed to meet pet parents where they are, by providing immediate access and expertise to veterinary support when they need it most. Each conversation affords the valuable opportunity to foster a more proactive engagement between the pet parent and the pet's system of care, thereby elevating their confidence and ability to make better decisions on behalf of their pets."
About whiskerDocs
whiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage service for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative technology-driven, on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents in the U.S. and Canada, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access for nearly 6 million pets via client partnerships and direct-to-consumer relationships. The whiskerDocs team of veterinary telehealth specialists is composed of licensed veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians who deliver veterinary expertise via protocol-driven patented processes and proprietary multi-modal cutting-edge technology, providing a seamless experience for the pet parent 24 hours a day.
For more information, visit: http://www.whiskerDocs.com or email: info@whiskerDocs.com.
Media Contact
Mike Domanick, whiskerDocs, 219.299.2921, mike@whiskerDocs.com
SOURCE whiskerDocs