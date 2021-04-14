SKOKIE, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- whiskerDocs, a leader in providing 24/7 access to veterinary expertise via multi-channel, technology-driven telehealth and wellness services, is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team and facilities to support the rapid growth experienced in the past 18 months. Spurred on by the overwhelming need for virtual access to veterinary support during the Covid-19 pandemic, the whiskerDocs veterinary team delivered over 90,000 interactions in 2020 alone. This growth has led to an increase in whiskerDocs coverage to over 6 million pets, the opening of a Southern California satellite office, and has culminated with several key leadership appointments.
Through its partnerships with leading medication, wellness, employee benefits, and pet health insurance companies, demand for whiskerDocs' services has increased significantly. As pet ownership soars and consumer spend on pet services continues to climb, whiskerDocs' cumulative total topped over 200,000 interactions with over 1 million unique touch-points. Its data-driven outcomes provide partners with deep insights into the valuable role virtual care plays in pet health and pet owner engagement.
The recent leadership appointments of Nicole Rogers, Bruce L. Truman, and Mike Domanick will help whiskerDocs continue to apply enterprise-level best practices in veterinary virtual care and drive further growth as demand for better access to pet care continues to rise.
Nicole Rogers, formerly serving as Vice President of Operations, has now been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Rogers began her career with whiskerDocs in 2015 as Quality Director and quickly moved into broader Operations roles over the following years. In her position as COO, Ms. Rogers guides collaboration between whiskerDocs' ever-growing remote executive, management/supervisory, and agent teams. She also develops and executes key partnership success strategies, including account management, program implementation and design, analytics, service delivery, and quality. With over 10 years of previous experience as a manager of 2 veterinary practices, Ms. Rogers brings unique veterinary industry insights to the operations of whiskerDocs.
Bruce L. Truman is appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development. As a pet technology business executive, Mr. Truman brings tremendous expertise in business development, healthcare informatics and emerging digital technologies. Mr. Truman is a founding board member of the Veterinary Virtual Care Association, a chief commercial officer advisor to Fear Free and serves in an advisory capacity to several pet technology startups. Mr. Truman is a past president of VetPartners.org and is considered an expert on digital transformation in the companion animal market, speaking at numerous industry events. In his new role, Mr. Truman will work with the whiskerDocs team to advance key partnerships for the company during this period of substantive growth.
Mike Domanick, former Practice Leader for Mercer, considered one of the leading global human resource consulting firms in the world, is joining the whiskerDocs leadership team as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy. His over 25 years of strategic business development will assist whiskerDocs in the design and implementation of growth initiatives and significant key partnerships. He will be leading efforts to continue the development and nurturing of client relationships in the employer and non-traditional pet markets. His expertise will help to create both short- and long-term growth strategies for whiskerDocs.
According to Deb Leon, CEO and founder of whiskerDocs, "I'm proud of our accomplishments and see a bright future for virtual care." According to Ms. Leon, "We built our technology to support the millions of pets in this country and provide their - owners with the instant-access pet support they've been demanding for years. I have confidence that our growth is a sign of even better things to come in the evolution of comprehensive virtual care for pets. whiskerDocs will continue to work toward a future that will finally make the experience parents have enjoyed for their human children available for their four-legged and feathered children."
About whiskerDocs
whiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage services for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative technology-driven, on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents in the U.S. and Canada, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access for over 6 million pets via client partnerships and direct-to-consumer relationships. The whiskerDocs team of veterinary telehealth specialists is composed of licensed veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians, who deliver protocol-driven, seamless experiences within seconds, supported by whiskerDocs' patented processes and proprietary multi-modal cutting-edge technologies.
Media Contact
Mike Domanick, whiskerDocs, 216-299-2921, mike@whiskerDocs.com
SOURCE whiskerDocs