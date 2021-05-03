CHICAGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitney DiFoggio, Registered Dental Hygienist and famed media personality known to her YouTube following as "Teeth Talk Girl", announced today she is hosting the second annual virtual graduation event for all future dental hygienists, assistants, and dentists whose traditional graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to COVID-19.
This virtual graduation event will be sponsored by Colgate and happyteeth, and is a great way for the dental community to come together as a whole to celebrate the nearly 20,000 future dental professionals. Teeth Talk Girl's mission is to spread oral health awareness to the public through educating and entertaining.
"I've met lots of the new graduates at various dental conferences, trade shows, and board reviews over these past few years… and I know how extremely hard they have been working so I'm hoping this virtual graduation party will help them feel welcomed into our dental professional community!" says DiFoggio. "The goal is to help them celebrate their accomplishments at this virtual graduation party!"
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of Teeth Talk Girl, including:
ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF 2021
Teeth Talk Girl to partner with Dr. Oz's OzTube to help educate Oz's viewers about oral hygiene and dental health
2021 Sunstar/RDH Award of Distinction
YouTube Silver Creator Award
Teeth Talk Girl:
TeethTalkGirl.com provides dental professional reviewed information about healthy teeth and mouths. Our Mission is to help people learn about oral health in a fun and factual way. We strive to be the number one online resource for all oral health needs. We provide trusted and accurate oral health information. We understand people have unique challenges with oral health and we want to help everyone achieve a happy, healthy mouth.
