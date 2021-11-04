TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the intensive search for treatments and cures for neuromuscular disorders (NMDs), recent technical advances have led to the development of muscle biomarkers based on whole-body water and fat separated MRI that can describe the distribution and progression of muscle atrophy and fat replacement with high precision and accuracy. Imaging the whole body enables the identification of a personalized set of affected muscles, decreasing the variability and increasing the sensitivity of efficacy assessment.
In this webinar, two experts will review techniques for whole-body MRI and its application in NMD clinical research. Technical aspects will be discussed, including:
- Practical implementation of MRI scanning protocols
- Image analysis techniques
- Biomarker definitions
- How challenges related to multi-site implementation can be addressed
The featured speakers will also discuss the use of composite scores and the experience of using them as endpoints in recent facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) clinical trials.
Join Markus Karlsson, PhD, Clinical Science Lead, AMRA Medical and Michelle L. Mellion, MD, Executive Medical Director, Head of Neuromuscular Clinical Development, Fulcrum Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to learn how whole-body MRI can support NMD clinical research.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Whole-Body MRI Composite Scoring in Neuromuscular Disease Research & Muscle Health.
