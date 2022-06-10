WMSOA is excited to announce that they have merged with Nova Clinic. Nova Clinic is a premier alternative medicine practice that serves the residents of Alpharetta as well as the entire greater Atlanta, GA, metro area.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located at 1055 Powers Place, Suite A in Alpharetta, GA, Nova Clinic is a naturopathic medical practice that focuses on holistic health and wellness. They have deep expertise in helping people achieve better health by providing safe, natural and holistic therapies. At their alternative medicine practice, they believe that one-size-fits-all medicine is no longer acceptable, desirable, or successful. Instead, Nova Clinic offers an approach to medicine that is both science-based and patient-first.
This exceptional practice combines excellent care, innovative laboratory assessments and natural medicine to provide a unique service that is highly tailored to each patient and their individual biochemistry. Naturopathic doctor, Dr. Shama Patel, offers support for a wide range of physical and emotional conditions with a special focus in fertility, thyroid disorders, gastrointestinal conditions and hormonal imbalances. In addition, she offers safe, natural and effective therapies for many conditions including the following: PCOS, chronic fatigue, ADHD, chronic sinus/ear infections, migraines, chronic pain, diabetes and high cholesterol. Approaches to therapy include, but are not limited to, clinical nutrition, homeopathic medicine, botanical medicine, and spiritual/life coaching.
"For over 15 years, Wholistic Medicine Specialists of Atlanta has been providing excellent lifestyle-centered naturopathic care," says Dr. Shama Patel, Founder of Nova Clinic. "We are honored and excited to incorporate Nova Clinic's one-of-a-kind naturopathic fertility program while continuing to provide that same excellent service to our WMSOA family."
More about Dr. Shama Patel:
Dr. Shama Patel is a licensed naturopathic doctor. She earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where she studied premedical sciences and psychology. She continued her medical education and clinical training at National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Patel is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the Georgia Association of Naturopathic Physicians. With a passion for preventive natural therapies, Dr. Patel will work with patients to create an individualized health plan combining the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science and steeped in traditional healing methods, principles and practices, focusing on holistic, proactive prevention. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.novaclinic.life or call (678) 987-8451.
Media Contact
Dr. Shama Patel, Nova Clinic, (678) 987-8451, info@novaclinic.life
SOURCE Nova Clinic