BOSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, today launched the COVID Resilience Project - an unprecedented evaluation of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted physical and mental health. This research will analyze 24/7 physiological data collected via the wrist-worn WHOOP Strap in conjunction with an in-depth international survey developed by scientists at Brigham Health (Boston, MA, USA), Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA), The Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University (Melbourne, VIC, Australia), The Institute of Breathing and Sleep at Austin Health (Melbourne, VIC, Australia), and ARCHANGELS (Boston, MA, USA). Public health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (Atlanta, GA, USA) also contributed to the development of the survey.
"We are grateful to WHOOP for enabling our team to advance our nationwide surveillance project" said Dr. Charles Czeisler, Chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Director of the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who was a member of the international survey design team. "We especially value the engagement of WHOOP members who choose to participate in this survey, as we hope to eventually be able to link validated sleep assessments from the WHOOP strap to personal experiences amid the COVID-19 outbreak."
Starting today, WHOOP members in Australia, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States will have the opportunity to opt-in to participate in the study and answer detailed questions about demographic data, exposure to and experiences with COVID-19, and the effects of COVID-19 on routine and lifestyle (including sleep), mental health (depression, anxiety, stress, burnout, purpose, and control), caregiving, and physical health (weight, activity, etc.). Combined with personalized WHOOP recovery, strain, and sleep data along with key metrics like heart rate variability and resting heart rate, WHOOP scientists and their collaborators will conduct anonymized, aggregated research on how physiological changes and self-reported behaviors have responded to these extraordinary times.
"We're excited to partner with scientists at these world-renowned institutions who recognize the power of our wearable data and the value of our industry-leading sleep accuracy," said Emily Capodilupo, Vice President of Data Science and Research at WHOOP. "By participating in this first-of-its-kind study, WHOOP members will contribute to research used to inform ongoing global public health policy for pandemics like COVID-19."
The data collected through the COVID Resilience Project will be critical for policy makers to make decisions around balancing the health and safety impact of the mitigation measures versus the disease itself; because of the importance of these types of decisions, having objective data provided by WHOOP will ensure the best possible outcome.
"This groundbreaking research and data will provide unique insights into sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic, and help us to rapidly develop sleep health programs for the WHOOP community and beyond," said Shantha Rajaratnam, Deputy Head of the Monash School of Psychological Sciences, Leader of the Sleep and Circadian Medicine Laboratory, and a Program Leader for the Australian Alertness Cooperative Research Centre (CRC). "Data from across different countries will be important in understanding how varying public health policies impacted sleep health outcomes."
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing with vastly different timelines and intensities in regions across the world, these data and the number of influential papers from this project will be of enormous global health value. These data will also benefit regions that have contained or endured COVID-19, as they will aid in the preparation for future waves or pandemics amounting to similar disruption. WHOOP will also provide participating members a personalized COVID Resiliency Report based on WHOOP data breaking down insights on how this pandemic has affected their physiology. Learn more about this research at WHOOP.com/thelocker.
The products and services of WHOOP are not medical devices, are not intended to diagnose COVID-19, the flu or any other disease, and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content available through the products and services of WHOOP is for general informational purposes only.
