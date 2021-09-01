STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nick Morgan, recovery advocate and Director of Business Development at The Heavenly Center, is creating a TikTok hashtag trend with in celebration of National Recovery Month.
For just 18 seconds on August 31st, Nick Morgan's voice grieved the loss of his brother, Patrick Morgan, who passed away from an overdose in 2019. In a call-to-arms manner, Morgan gestured for those who have lost a loved one's life to substance abuse to come forward and speak their name in remembrance.
The TikTok, meant to spread positivity and unity on International Overdose Awareness Day, sent out an open invitation for those who have experienced the pain caused by overdose to pay tribute in remembrance using the #ItIsPreventable hashtag. Nick's original video used the #itispreventable and #overdoseispreventable hashtag over several social platforms. His TikTok profile @nickmorgan19 shows all of the videos Nick Morgan has put on TikTok to spread awareness about the topic of addiction and more importantly, recovery. The National Recovery Advocate has over 100 videos, some of which have over 700k views.
Having grown his following on YouTube and Facebook, Nick Morgan stokes an honest discussion on addiction and recovery, offering loved ones, those struggling with addiction, and those in recovery a common space to discuss and heal from the traumas surrounding substance use. Working alongside The Heavenly Center, Nick's social platform expanded onto TikTok. Nick's TikTok consists of personal recovery anecdotes and collab posts with a handful of influencers within the recovery community.
When asked why Nick enjoys TikTok as a medium to spread awareness, he replied, "Because social media is such an amazing platform to be able to spread hope and awareness at a much bigger level."
With National Recovery Month being the month of September, we are proud to see a young and more-relatable role model reaching younger generations who may feel ashamed to ask for help or talk about substance abuse issues. It's important for younger generations to know that drugs are not cool, it's okay to tell your friends you don't want to drink or do drugs. It's also important for younger generations to know that if they can see themselves or a friend going down a dark path to addiction, it could save a life to just sit down and talk to them about it. Asking for help needs to stop being stigmatized!
Media Contact
Alexandra Kraska, The Heavenly Center LLC, 8559842669, NickM@theheavenlycenter.com
SOURCE The Heavenly Center LLC