Plants depend on sunlight for photosynthesis. When they find themselves in too much shade, they will redirect their resources from root development towards stem growth, so they can grow taller and access the sun. In this image, the three plants on the left were grown in full unshaded light. In contrast, the three plants on the right were grown in the shade: they have less branched roots because the plant is focusing on trying to reach more light. Image: Daniele Rosado/Pedmale lab/CSHL, 2021