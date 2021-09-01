CARLSBAD, Calif., Sep. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A mainstay in the hair loss, hair regrowth, and scalp health industry for 20 years, certified trichologist William Gaunitz, FWTS, has heard alopecia be described as many things, yet never what it is – the actual medical definition of hair loss. Incredibly underwhelming yet so many are fearful of sitting at a trichology or dermatology office and being told 'you have alopecia.'
September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Roughly 147 million people globally¹ suffer from inflammatory or stress-induced trauma-based hair loss. With Alopecia Areata your body is disrupting the growth cycle of the individual hair follicles in the predisposed area and typically manifests itself anywhere from the neck up.
Alopecia Areata can be chronic or reoccurring, and present due to a variety of reasons, the most common being genetic history, nutritional deficiencies, or chemical exposure.
Though there is no cure, Gaunitz has spent thousands of hours studying how different over-the-counter and prescription medications interact with Alopecia Areata so clients can mitigate symptoms. The three core remedies he sees the most success with include:
Getting ferritin and vitamin D3 to optimal levels – 70ng/mL for ferritin, 60-80ng/mL
Advanced Trichology's FoliGROWTH vitamin and topical NutraM serum
Topical Clobetasol
"Alopecia Areata is a type of hair loss that I've been studying since I was introduced to the practice of trichology. Whether in my clinic, from friends and family, or on social media, alopecia questions are consistently flowing. The educational video is broken down into digestible bits that touch on Alopecia Areata in layman's terms so everyone has an opportunity to learn more about the autoimmune disorder, what causes it, how it can progress, and how to potentially treat it," says William Gaunitz, FWTS, certified trichologist. "After a year where hair loss – specifically the temporary loss called telogen effluvium – became a hot topic, we must continue to ensure the dialogue surrounding hair loss, hair growth, and scalp health is open with no attached stigmas."
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Tyra Banks, Christopher Reeve, and Neve Campbell, indulged publicly regarding their battles with Alopecia Areata.
To view the video, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmkuqbfEVLA
For more information on William Gaunitz, FWTS, please visit, https://www.advancedtrichology.com/pages/william-gaunitz-trichologist-hair-loss-expert.
Source: ¹ The National Alopecia Areata Foundation, https://www.naaf.org/alopecia-areata
About William Gaunitz, FWTS:
William Gaunitz, FWTS, is a certified trichologist, founder of Advanced Trichology, and a fellow with the World Trichology Society. Gaunitz pursued a formal education in trichology where he trained in London at the International Association of Trichology, studied diagnostics in France, and discovered hair loss treatments in Australia. In 2002, he opened his first hair loss clinic, Evolution Hair Loss Institute, which has led to a multimillion-dollar conglomerate that includes a consultation practice, consumer products, and the coordination of global conferences.
