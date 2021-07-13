ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a considerable donation of 299,520 units of EnviroPure hand sanitizer for distribution to people in need via their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program and Soap Saves Lives Box Program. The hand sanitizer has an MSRP of $4.49, valuing the donation at just over $1.3M. Windmill Vitamins, one of the largest distributors of nutritional products is covering 100% of the donated product. In addition, Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. a wholesale distributor of health and body care merchandise, is donating $8,000 in freight costs to have the hand sanitizer delivered to Clean the World's global headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.
Clean the World is a global impact organization whose mission is to save millions of lives around the world through the recycling and distribution of soap and other hygiene products. Since 2009, Clean the World has distributed over 63 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits to vulnerable people around the world. Over 6 million bars of soap have been distributed to homeless shelters, food pantries, refugee camps, and emergency healthcare facilities during the pandemic.
Clean the World will be adding the 2 oz. bottles of EnviroPure hand sanitizer to Soap Saves Lives Box hygiene kits and Soap Saves Lives School Box backpacks for distribution to vulnerable individuals and school-aged children. These programs allow individuals and employees to assemble hygiene kits and back-to-school kits for people in need as part of an in-person event or at-home experience with their family and friends.
The hand sanitizer will also be distributed to people experiencing homelessness as part of Clean the World's Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program. This program provides mobile showers along with many other wrap-around services to people who do not have regular access to shower facilities and hygiene supplies. Over 25,000 showers have been provided as part of this comprehensive program.
"Focusing on simple public health protocols like handwashing, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing is the best defense against future outbreaks of hygiene-related illnesses and viruses," says Shawn Seipler, Founder and Chairman, Clean the World Foundation. "Many individuals still do not have access to hygiene products despite them being widely available at drugstores and supermarkets. We're working hard to make sure critical hygiene supplies, like hand sanitizer, get into the hands of people in need. We are extremely grateful to receive this generous donation."
Rachel Morrison, SVP of Sales for Windmill Vitamins, says, "Windmill is dedicated to developing the finest innovative products, our business practices implore to supporting the environment and wellness of individuals in need. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to Clean World's Soap Saves Lives Box with our ENVIROPURE Hand Sanitizer!"
"Lotus Light has been a supporter of Clean the World and its important programs for many years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be of service in facilitating this opportunity," says Santosh Krinsky, Founder, Lotus Light.
For more information on how you can support Clean the World Foundation's relief efforts, please email info@cleantheworld.org or visit http://www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About Clean the World Foundation
Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health nonprofit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education programs, targeting vulnerable communities in the United States and around the world. Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit sector of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally as part of many of its comprehensive WASH programs. Clean the World Foundation engages volunteers, donors, and other outcome-focused organizations around the world to provide hygiene supplies and education curriculum to support its global health programs. Since 2009, Clean the World Foundation has served over 15 million individuals through its global WASH programs. A copy of the official registration and financial information for Clean the World Foundation may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by visiting https://www.fdacs.gov/ConsumerServices. For more information, visit us online: https://www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About Windmill Vitamins
For almost 50 years, Windmill Health Products, LLC has remained at the forefront of creating innovative products to meet market changes. Windmill offers cutting-edge, clinically based formulas to deliver incremental profits to our retail partners. As an industry leader, we also bring top-performing, national direct response brands to retail channels. To learn more about Windmill Vitamins, please visit https://www.windmillvitamins.com.
About Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc.
Lotus Light is a Wholesale Distributor of health and body care merchandise to several markets, nationwide, including Health Food, New Age, Spas, Salons, & Bath Shops. Our primary emphasis is providing high-quality, natural products. Our customers appreciate being able to select from a diverse and wide range of products, from one ordering source. Lotus Light offers a broad selection of body care products, herbs, supplements, spices, fragrances, homeopathics, essential oils, books, videos/DVDs, massage tools, yoga & meditation tools, and more. To learn more about Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. visit: http://www.lotuslight.com or email: lotuslight@lotuspress.com.
