PETALUMA, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes and navigate the intricacies of choosing the appropriate facility for their family member. Nursing homes are assigned an overall star rating between one and five stars by CMS and specific ratings in each of the following three areas:
- Health inspections (state conducted inspections of food preparation, infection control, medication management, residents' rights and quality of life, and proper skin care);
- Nurse staffing (average number of nursing care minutes patients receive daily); - Medical quality measures (self-reported and claims-based medical data for the latest four calendar quarters).
"On behalf of my entire staff, we are honored to now be designated as a 5-Star healthcare center," says administrator Alan Herber. "Each team member within our center contributes greatly to provide an exceptional experience for our patients and their families. This achievement is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our 5-Star staff."
A video featuring Herber and Windsor Petaluma's Director of Nursing, Paulo Artazo, describes the process through which the facility was able to achieve their 5-star rating. The video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/575040218.
About Windsor:
Windsor Care Center of Petaluma is a member of the Windsor family of care centers providing short-term and long-term healthcare, rehabilitation services and assisted living communities throughout California and Arizona. Windsor employs professionals that provide nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute and rehabilitation care to over 4,000 patients daily.
