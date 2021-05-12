LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Care Centers ("Windsor"), providers of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services across California and Arizona, celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week ("NSNCW") and National Nurses Week. These week-long events recognize the dedication of front-line healthcare workers and employees.
NSNCW, established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America's frail, elderly, and disabled. The week starts each year on Mother's Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday. The theme this year "honors the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time." (American Health Care Association, n.d.)
National Nurses Week, an initiative of the International Council of Nurses, began on May 6 and concludes on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday. Similar to NSNCW, Nurses Week, "honors the hard-working essential workers who go above and beyond by caring for others every day."
"Over the past year, our nursing staff has faced unprecedented challenges," says Heidi Capela, Chief Clinical Officer at Windsor. "We are incredibly proud of their dedication and stead-fast commitment to the care and compassion of their residents and patients, day in, and day out. Skilled Nursing Week and Nurses Week are the perfect opportunity for us - the management, residents and family-members - to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to these incredible people."
Windsor care centers across the state have planned daily activities, parties, prizes and themed luncheons for their employee and staff.
Windsor Care Centers provide advanced clinical programs in a warm and compassionate environment. From state-of-the-art therapies and preventative interventions for common medical conditions, to customized, patient-specific care plans, Windsor delivers consistent clinical expertise that minimizes hospital readmissions and promotes speedy recovery and discharge. Windsor employs professionals that provide nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute and rehabilitation care. For more information, please contact 310-854-8424.
