LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Nurses Week and Skilled Nursing Care Week, Windsor, a chain of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers across California and Arizona, recognized and celebrated the invaluable work their nursing staff provide to their patients and residents whom they have the privilege to serve.
National Skilled Nursing Care Week begins on Mother's Day each year. Sponsored by the American Health Care Association (AHCA), it is a week set aside to recognize those who work in skilled nursing facilities. The theme for 2022 is "Creating and Nurturing Connections," in honor of skilled nursing facilities' hard work and commitment to care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around the same time each year, National Nurses Week begins on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday. In 1982, the American Nurses Association Board of Directors formally acknowledged May 6, 1982 as "National Nurses Day." The theme of 2022 Nurses Week is "Rooted in Strength."
"I want to extend my gratitude too all the nurses that dedicate their lives to serving others," says Heidi Capello, Chief Clinical Officer, "And for their strength and commitment as we emerge from this pandemic."
Throughout the week, Windsor skilled nursing facilities hosted events, raffles, gave out gifts and daily party-themes. They celebrated with their staff, employees and nurses, recognizing their hard work and dedication.
"Our staff has been resilient, strong, dedicated and committed," says Stacey Alexander, COO of Windsor Healthcare. "I am humbled and honored to work among such caring teams."
