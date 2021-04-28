ELK GROVE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Elk Grove Care and Rehabilitation Center ("Windsor"), providers of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services in Elk Grove, California, in collaboration with Interim Hospice, hosted a butterfly release and remembrance ceremony to honor the lives of those who passed away during the COVID pandemic.
Windsor staff and residents, as well as the facility's medical director and attending physicians, were invited to attend the memorial. A live feed via Zoom was available on the TVs in the resident rooms for those who could not attend outside. Families of the residents that passed away were also invited to participate in the ceremony.
Windsor established a memorial garden, encompassing a bench, flowers, solar butterflies that light up at night, and memorial rocks with the names of those that passed away during the COVID pandemic. The butterflies represent an everlasting reminder of what an honor and privilege it was for Windsor to serve each one of their residents.
"We want to reflect on the strength and resilience of the residents and staff, and to honor the lives lost with the dedication of our memorial garden," says Kristine Perry, Administrator at Windsor. "I am hoping to give my residents and staff a space to mourn and reflect in an effort to start the healing process and gain some closure."
The event was held now as Windsor has maintained a COVID-free facility for the past three months and most residents and staff are vaccinated. With the loosening of restrictions, Windsor staff and residents were finally able to assemble and enjoy each other's company and the beautiful weather outdoors.
