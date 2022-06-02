Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Artesia, California, announced today an upcoming in-person hiring event for their care center. They will be offering on-the-spot job offers.
ARTESIA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Artesia, California, announced today an upcoming in-person hiring event for their care center. They will be offering on-the-spot job offers.
Windsor Artesia is currently seeking Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs), and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to join their award-winning team.
The hiring event will take place on Friday and Saturday, June 10 – 11, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia, located at 11900 Artesia Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701. The first 10 applicants will receive a $25 gift card, and welcome bonuses up to $6000 are available. All attendees are recommended to RSVP and bring an updated copy of their resume.
For more information or to RSVP, interested applicants should click the appropriate link:
LVN/RN: https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/6cc9e731-17dd-4302-aef9-45b7732b62d4
CNA: https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/5b42eda6-9381-4496-9a5f-8e69e538839a
"We are excited to invite new people to join our award-winning team of care professionals," stated Roy Bailey, Director of HR Operations. "We hope to give new employees a chance to work in our outstanding facilities that create a culture of healing that is life-affirming, satisfying, humane, and meaningful."
About Windsor:
Windsor operates 30 care centers and currently employs over 3,500 individuals who come together to offer nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute, and rehabilitation care to their patients. The company is always striving to promote healing and provide hope to their patients. Between all of the Windsor facilities, the collective staff cares for and attends to over 3,400 patients each day. Windsor care centers strive to create an environment that is supportive to both staff members and patients.
People employed by Windsor can look forward to competitive wages, impressive benefits packages and a community-based work environment. Full-time employees receive medical, dental and vision benefits, Flexible Spending accounts, paid vacation, a 401(k)-retirement plan, and numerous voluntary supplemental programs. Each facility also offers in-depth training to employees wanting to enhance their skills and offers various scholarship programs to support their employees' educational goals. Early this month, Windsor began partnering with the University of Arizona – Global Campus to offer full tuition grants and discounted tuition to its employees and their immediate family members.
To learn more about Windsor, visit their website at http://www.windsorcares.com or call 310-713-4130.
