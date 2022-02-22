LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Terrace Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Van Nuys, California, was recognized by the Health Services Advisory Group (HSAG), the Medicare Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Arizona and California for achieving higher-than-average COVID vaccination rates among their staff and residents.
Earlier this year, HSAG launched the Full Speed Ahead! program to assist skilled nursing facilities with improving COVID-19 vaccination rates among residents and staff. Care centers can access tools and resources on the HSAG COVID-19 vaccine webpage, view HSAG's on-demand virtual education sessions, and receive direct assistance from HSAG Quality Improvement Specialists. Skilled nursing facilities that achieve high vaccination rates are recognized through the HSAG recognition program.
Windsor Terrace exceeded a 90% resident vaccination rate during the same time period.
"HSAG recognizes the tremendous effort taken to increase COVID-19 vaccinations," says Simi Williams, Quality Improvement Specialist, Health Services Advisory Group. "Thank you for being a leader in this important effort to protect staff members, residents, and communities."
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Health Services Advisory Group (HSAG)," says Ingrid Scantlebury, Administrator at Windsor Terrace. "This recognition will simply validate Windsor Terrace's commitment to provide the quality of care for our residents and a safe environment for all."
Media Contact
Ari Rosenstein, Windsor Healthcare, 3107344222, arosenstein@snfmgt.com
SOURCE Windsor Healthcare